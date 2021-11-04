James Blake releases new music video for 'Famous Last Words'









Following the release of Friends That Break Your Heart last month, James Blake has now shared a video for his standout single ‘Famous Last Words’. The latest offering sees the dulcet-toned singer escape from a gloomy hospital bed to the ocean. The song was featured on his latest album and is the fourth track to be given an accompanying music video.

In the cinematic new visual for ‘Famous Last Words’, we see Blake – black and blue – wake up in a hospital bed, where he removes his oxygen mask and begins to sing the first verse. From there, the camera trails him as he wanders into the night, stumbling through a cityscape populated by a variety of characters.

As Blake’s expertly rendered electronic textures move towards a crescendo, his journey becomes more and more surreal until, at last, he finds himself on the wide expanse of a sandy beach, perfectly capturing the sense of catharsis that this track so powerfully conveys.

Blake’s new album is his first full-length album in three years. On release, it attracted widespread critical acclaim. For some, however, Blake’s maudlin style is falling out of fashion. In a review of the LP’s lead single, Far Out said: “If you couldn’t already tell from the album title, the songs previewed from Friends That Break Your Heart so far have been more than just tinged with melancholia.”

Adding: “‘Say What You Will’ was muted but had a message of self-reliance behind it. ‘Life Is Not the Same’ is a long-distance lament, but at least there’s love there to be lost. ‘Famous Last Words’, on the other hand, wallows in its own misery.”

Elsewhere, James Blake announced his 2022 UK and Europe tour dates earlier in the Autumn. The eleven-show tour will kick off on April 30th in Glasgow at the O2 Academy and culminate with a huge show at London’s Alexandra Palace on May 17th. Tickets are on sale now.