Jake Gyllenhaal on how he hid hand injury on the set of ‘Nightcrawler’









Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has opened up on how he hid a painful hand injury while he was on the set of Nightcrawler. Gyllenhaal played a cameraman who records violent events and sells them to TV news stations.

In one scene, Gyllenhaal smashes a bathroom mirror, and the scene caused a real injury. The actor had to get 42 stitches in his hand but went on to complete the film by disguising his pain from the camera and crew. He recently told the story on an episode of Hot Ones.

Gyllenhaal said, “Fun fact: (In) the opening of that movie, my hands are behind my back. The opening two or three scenes. We shot those scenes last and because I had a huge cast on my arm, we’re hiding it throughout the opening of the film. It wasn’t as a mistake, as all stunts go, you never really know how it’s gonna go; any good stunt is a little bit of a mistake.”

He added, “We were all so jacked about that opening sequence, you know, we come out of the car and there’s all this live fire, we approach and you meet the characters for the first time. It was all meant to be one take so when we go it… everyone was so excited.”