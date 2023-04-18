Jake Gyllenhaal eyes starring role in Broadway’s ‘Fiddler on the Roof’









Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has expressed his desire to star in another Broadway musical. In 2017, Gyllenhaal starred in a revival production of Sunday in the Park with George alongside Annaleigh Ashford, and he recently revealed that he would love to star in a Broadway version of Fiddler on the Roof.

At the Los Angeles premiere of his new film The Covenant, Gyllenhaal told Variety, “There are so many musicals I love so deeply. At some point, I’ve always loved Fiddler on the Roof. I’d love to do that.” In attendance at the premiere was Jamie Lee Curtis, Gyllenhaal’s godmother, who revealed that the actor had been meant to star in a school production of Fiddler when he was a high school senior.

“I knew then how committed he was to being an actor because most people wouldn’t give up that high school slot for a little indie movie. Most people would be like, ‘No, I’m going to star in the high school musical,’” Curtis said. “I knew then that that was a dedication to the art form that was different than just being super talented and getting a lot of attention.”

For now, Gyllenhaal looks to be sticking to action movies, and The Covenant sees the actor play a military Sergeant in the war in Afghanistan. After recovering from an injury suffered in combat, he makes a return to the battlefield to try and rescue his translator from the Taliban and into the safety of the United States.