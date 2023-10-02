Jake Abraham of ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’ fame dies aged 56









The British actor Jake Abraham, best known for his role in the classic Guy Ritchie movie Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, has died aged 56.

In July, Abraham shared his diagnosis of prostate cancer, for which he was receiving palliative care. The Liverpool-born actor also appeared in the 1991 Channel 4 series GBH and featured in films such as Mean Machine and Formula 51.

Bill Elms, a theatre director and producer from Liverpool who worked closely with Jake on several occasions, gave a tribute via the Liverpool Echo: “I had the great pleasure of working with Jake on a few shows I co-produced, Twopence to Cross the Mersey and Lennon’s Banjo, he was a wonderful actor, a great company member and was much loved by so many in the industry”.

“He will be sadly missed. I have many fond memories of Jake, he was always so upbeat and fun to be around. I admired him for going public with his illness, it will make a difference to many others and save lives,” he added. “It’s a very sad day. RIP and sending my love to his friends and family.”

Abraham revealed that he received his cancer diagnosis after a prolonged period of illness, prompting him to seek treatment. Sadly, the cancer had metastasised, spreading to various parts of his body and leading to the development of tumours in his spine, hips, and bladder.

“I was working, but I wasn’t feeling well,” Abraham told the Echo. “I was pushing through those spells when you don’t feel yourself, you haven’t got the energy and there are aches and pains.”

“What made me go to the doctor and get a PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test was that I passed blood in my urine. I got a test and ended up in the Royal. He said: ‘You’ve got cancer, I’m so, so sorry.’ He said that I’d had it for years, maybe four years.”

Watch one of Jake Abraham’s iconic scenes from Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels below.