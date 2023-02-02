Jafar Panahi goes on a hunger strike until his “lifeless body is freed from prison”









The Iranian director of No Bears, Jafar Panahi, is going on a hunger strike to protest against his imprisonment in Iran’s Evin prison, even despite the country’s court going back on his sentence last week. In July 2022, Panahi visited the prison to ask about the arrests of fellow directors Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Al-Ahmad, who were detained over a protest on social media.

However, Panahi got more than he bargained for when the Iranian court reactivated a six-year sentence he had been given in 2010, and since the inquiry last year, he has remained in the Evin prison. Panahi had been given that original 2010 sentence for attending the funeral of a student killed in an Iranian protest.

His wife, Tahereh Saeidi, shared the news of her husband’s hunger strike on Instagram. She noted that Panahi’s legal team had successfully had the sentencing overturned even though he remained incarcerated. Reportedly, Panahi has been subject to inhumane treatment at the Evin prison and is now refusing to eat or drink.

Panahi shared a statement in which he said, “I firmly declare that in protest against the illegal and inhumane behaviour of the judicial and security apparatus and their hostage-taking, I have started a hunger strike since the morning of the 12th of Bahman (February 1st). I will refuse to eat and drink any food and medicine until the time of my release. I will remain in this state until perhaps my lifeless body is freed from prison.”

The director’s films have regularly pointed the finger at the Iranian government and their outdated traditions. His most recent film, No Bears, is a scathing criticism of censorship, in which Panahi plays himself as a film director at the border of Iran and Turkey. The film was released in the United States late last year.

You can read his full statement (via IndieWire) below.

“On July 20 of this year, in protest against the arrest of two of our beloved colleagues, Mr. Mohammad Rasulof and Mostafa Al-Ahmad, together with a group of filmmakers gathered in front of Evin prison, and it was decided that a number of us and the lawyers of the detained colleagues entered the Evin courthouse and peacefully We were talking with the relevant authorities and the relevant investigator when an agent came and took me to the judge of branch 1 of Evin’s sentence enforcement. The young judge said without introduction: “We were looking for you in the skies, we found you here.”



You are under arrest!” In this way, I was arrested and transferred to Evin prison for the execution of a sentence that had been issued for eleven years. According to the law for which I was arrested in 1988, after more than ten years of non-execution of a The sentence is subject to the passage of time and becomes unenforceable. Therefore, this arrest was more like banditry and hostage-taking than the execution of a judicial sentence.



Even though my arrest was illegal, the respected lawyers succeeded in violating the ruling issued in 1990 by resuming the proceedings in the Supreme Court, which is the highest authority for judicial cases, on the 15 October 2022 of this year, so that they can go to the same branch for retrial. Width to be referred. In this way, according to the law, with the acceptance of the request for retrial and violation of the verdict, the case was referred to the branch and I should have been released immediately by issuing bail; While we have seen that it takes less than thirty days from the time of arrest to the hanging of the innocent youth of our country, it took more than a hundred days to transfer my case to the branch with the intervention of security forces.



According to the clarity of the law in cases of violation of the sentence in the Supreme Court, the judge of the same branch was obliged to release me by issuing a bail order as soon as the case was referred to that branch, however, by issuing a heavy bail order, in practice after months of detention Legally, I was still kept in prison with repeated excuses and every day by the security agencies.



What is certain is that the behavior of the bully and extra-legal security institution and the unquestioning surrender of the judicial authorities once again show the implementation of selective and tasteful laws.



It is only an excuse for repression. Even though I knew that the judicial system and the security institutions have no will to implement the law (which they insist on), but out of respect for my lawyers and friends, I went through all the legal ways to get my right; Today, like many people trapped in Iran, I have no choice but to protest against these inhumane behaviors with my dearest possession, that is, my life.



Therefore, I firmly declare that in protest against the extra-legal and inhumane behavior of the judicial and security apparatus and this particular hostage-taking, I have started a hunger strike since the morning of the 12th of Bahman, and I will refuse to eat and drink any food and medicine until the time of my release. I will remain in this state until perhaps my lifeless body is freed from prison.



With love for Iran and the people of my land, Jafar Panahi.”