Jackie Chan names his ten favourite movies of all time









There are few names in the realms of cinema that are as internationally beloved as Jackie Chan, the martial arts star who grew to prominence in the 1980s. Collaborating with some of the most influential names of Asian and western cinema, Chan has enjoyed 60 years in the industry, working with actors like Steve Coogan, Owen Wilson, Jim Broadbent, Luke Wilson, Arnold Schwarzenegger and John Cleese.

Inspired by the work of Bruce Lee, Chan had the chance to work with the iconic actor, martial artist and philosopher in the 1972 film Fist of Fury, as well as the influential movie, Enter the Dragon, which is well known as one of Lee’s very best. Tragically, the 1973 film would be the actor’s final film, suddenly passing away after suffering an allergic reaction to headache medication.

As well as an influential Hong Kong actor, Chan is a passionate cinephile, with the website Combustible Celluloid compiling a list of his ten favourite movies.

Containing a host of classic movies, including the films of David Lean, Frank Capra, Steven Spielberg and George Cukor, the bottom half of Chan’s list includes such well-known favourites as Lawrence of Arabia, My Fair Lady and Jurassic Park. Akira Kurosawa’s iconic Seven Samurai takes number five, and Sergei Bondarchuk’s War and Peace claims number four.

Chan’s pick for his third favourite film is a classic of Hollywood cinema, going for the inspiring boxing movie Rambo, starring Sylvester Stallone. Telling the story of a small-time boxer who gets the rare chance to fight in a heavyweight championship bout, the film became a classic movie of the 1970s, prompting the release of seven sequels altogether, with Creed III due for 2023.

The silent film star Charlie Chaplin claims the second spot on Chan’s list with his classic movie City Lights. Emerging as one of the most important film stars of the era, Chaplin made several classics, with City Lights being just one of them. Writing, directing and starring in many of his movies, Chaplin also made such classics as The Great Dictator, Modern Times, The Kid and The Gold Rush.

Jackie Chan’s favourite movies

The General (Buster Keaton, 1927)

City Lights (Charles Chaplin, 1931)

Rocky (John G. Avildsen, 1976)

War and Peace (Sergei Bondarchuk, 1968)

Seven Samurai (Akira Kurosawa, 1954)

Gone with the Wind (Victor Fleming, 1939)

Jurassic Park (Steven Spielberg, 1993)

My Fair Lady (George Cukor, 1964)

Pocketful of Miracles (Frank Capra, 1961)

Lawrence of Arabia (David Lean, 1962)

Taking number one on Chan’s list is another silent film star, this time choosing Buster Keaton’s The General, a classic comedy that remains iconic to this very day. So infatuated with the work of Keaton, Jackie Chan based his acting style on the performer, emulating his comedy timing and remarkable stunt work.

