Jackie Chan will star in $50 million sequel ‘A Legend’









Acting legend Jackie Chan has confirmed that he will star in a sequel to his 2005 martial arts movie The Myth. The follow-up is called A Legend and will be directed by Stanley Tong, Chan’s longtime collaborator, who previously headed Rumble in the Bronx.

The sequel movie has generous financial backing behind it, said to be around $50 million, which is a high figure for a Chinese movie. The film co-star Yixing Zhang of Kung Fu Yoga and Coulee Nazha of Police Story 2012. Bona Film Group will produce the movie, which is making its market debut at Cannes this year.

A Legend will see Chan take on his role as archaeology expert Professor Chen once again. The film is open with Chen discovering that the texture of a glacier artefact his students are working on is unfathomably similar to that of a jade pendant Chen had dream visions of. Chen believes the pendant might just be the link between the dream world and reality.

The Myth became one of Hong Kong’s highest-grossing films when it was released back in 2005, bringing in a worldwide taking of $120m. Anticipation will be growing at Cannes for how the sequel may turn out.