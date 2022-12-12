Jackie Chan announces that 'Rush Hour 4' is in the works









Although most Jackie Chan fans still maintain that his best output will always be the unique action comedies he produced in Hong Kong, the actor has undoubtedly managed to shine in Hollywood as well. The best example of the latter is the hilarious Rush Hour series, featuring a memorable on-screen partnership with Chris Tucker.

An effective utilisation of all the tropes of the buddy cop subgenre, the Rush Hour franchise brings out the best in both Chan and Tucker. However, the series had been indefinitely stalled after the 2007 instalment – Rush Hour 3 – because nobody could agree on the script.

In a 2017 interview with Extra, Chan opened up about some of the details of the fourth addition: “It’s [the film’s plot] pretty good. [It’s] Different. It’s not like [about a] drug dealer, this is not like [about] fake money, [it’s] something different [sic].”

The actor added: “I don’t want to always do the same thing again, again. Last seven years, the script was no good. Yesterday everybody agreed, ‘Yes, that’s the script.'” However, the interview created some setbacks for the project, and it was postponed again.

During a recent appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival, Chan confirmed that Rush Hour 4 was finally in the works. The actor declared: “We’re talking about part four right now.” Chan also confirmed that the script for the project had been approved, indicating that the film is truly on its way.

