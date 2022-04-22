'Jackass 4.5' with unseen footage to be released next month









Earlier this year, fans of the Jackass franchise were delighted to experience the return of the series with a brand new film by the notorious original members of the group. While some feared that it would not be able to match up to some of the previous works. Jackass 4 actually became a huge critical and commercial success.

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has claimed that this is his last rodeo due to serious injuries and his age. In an interview, he said: “I knew going into this movie that this was going to be the last time I was going to do big stunts because I’ve got kids and I’ve had so many injuries. I feel like I could go out good in this film by being my last with big stunts. I’ve got nothing left to prove in that area.”

Although the people around Knoxville do not believe that he can resist the temptation to indulge in the most unimaginably stupid stunts, he hopes that he has the strength to stay away. During the production of Jackass Forever, Knoxville actually ended up in the hospital due to multiple broken bones, brain damage and a haemorrhage.

“We backload my most dangerous stunts to the end of the film,” Knoxville recalled. “So I had two or three more stunts left to do, big ones, but after that I couldn’t. The doctor’s like, ‘no way, you can’t, you’ve had 16 concussions, you’ve just had a terrible concussion, your brain is scrambled right now.’ And I was like, alright, so those got kicked to the side.”

For now, the Jackass team is gearing up for the release of Jackass 4.5 which will feature many unseen stunts from the production. The synopsis released by Netflix says: “Get ready for more stunts and stupidity with Jackass 4.5, an all-new feature film featuring the whole crew.” Reports have confirmed that the new bonus film will be released via Netflix on May 20th.

Watch the clip below.

This is the Swingset Gauntlet! pic.twitter.com/IdJDl10mnk — Netflix (@netflix) April 19, 2022