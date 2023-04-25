Jack Whitehall and Shailene Woodley star in new trailer for ‘Robots’









After months of anticipation, audiences have been given the first look at Jack Whitehall and Shailene Woodley in the new trailer for the sci-fi movie Robots. This is the first role Whitehall has taken on since his appearance in the TV series The Afterparty and Woodley’s latest appearance since her role in the TV series To Catch a Killer.

Based on a short story by famed American writer Robert Sheckley, Whitehall and Woodley star as Charles and Elaine, respectively, a womaniser and a gold digger who fail to see eye to eye. When they are shown the robotic versions of themselves throughout the film, they begin to see the repressed version of each other.

Prior to the casting, Whitehall had been best known for playing Alfie Wickers on the series Bad Education and had since moved on to the big screen in films such as Jungle Cruise and Clifford the Big Red Dog. Woodley was also known for playing numerous teenage roles in the Divergent series and the film adaptation of the tearjerker The Fault in Our Stars.

Woodley was not originally up for the role, however, as Emma Roberts was slated to play the role of Elaine before dropping out. Robots is set to hit theatres and VOD on May 19th.