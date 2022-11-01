Watch Jack White perform ‘Van Lear Rose’ at Loretta Lynn tribute show









Jack White made a special performance at a Loretta Lynn tribute show on Sunday night (October 30th), playing a cover of one of her beloved tunes, ‘Van Lear Rose’. The White Stripes head honcho hadn’t originally been on the line-up for the tribute show for Lynn, who passed away last month at 90 years old.

However, White turned up regardless to pay his respect to an artist he had previously considered a “mother figure” and a “very good friend”. White performed the title track from Lynn’s 2004 album Van Lear Rose, which he had, in fact, produced and played the guitar on.

When the news of Lynn’s passing broke, White took to Instagram to give his thoughts. He said, “I said when I was first asked about her what I thought, and I said years ago that I thought she was the greatest female singer-songwriter of the 20th century. I still believe that.”

“She was such an incredible presence and such a brilliant genius in ways that I think only people who got to work with her might know about,” White added. “What she did for feminism, women’s rights, in a time period and a genre of music that was the hardest to do it in is just outstanding and will live on for a long time.”

There were several other stars at the tribute show, all there to give touching tribute performances of Lynn’s classic country songs. Amongst them were Margo Price, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Tanya Tucker and Wynonna Judd.

Price performed Lynn’s 1975 track ‘The Pill’, before three-quarters of The Highwomen gave a brilliant rendition of her ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ track, with Brittany Spencer standing in for Maren Morris, who was absent from the show. Throughout the night, Taylor Swift, Sissy Spacek, Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, and Miranda Lambert also delivered moving testimonials.

