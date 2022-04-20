Jack White shares new music video for 'What's The Trick?'









Following the release of his new album Fear of the Dawn, Jack White has shared a music video for the single ‘What’s The Trick?’. White unveiled the visualiser as a Facebook exclusive shortly after the album rocketed to the top of the charts, landing the top spot on a number of Billboard Charts.

The Jason Lester-directed opens to a velvet-voiced radio presenter introducing the new track to all the “night owls” up way past their bedtime. As a jittering riff kicks in, we cut to White and his band rocking out in a blue-lit studio.

Some will recognise White’s bandmates as Nashville musicians Regina McCrary (The McCrary Sisters) and singer-songwriters Adia Victoria and Loka Kirke. As it stands, the video is only available on White’s Facebook Page, which you can find here.

White’s second album of 2022 will be Entering Heaven Alive, slated for release on July 22nd. Elsewhere, White is currently headlining his first shows in four years on a tour through Europe, the UK and North America, the first of which took him to the hometown of Detriot for a very special performance.

The Supply Chain Tour will see White perform with a diverse array of supporting artists, including Men I Trust, Natalie Bergman, The Afghan Whigs, The Kills, Chicano Batman, Mdou Moctar, and Ezra Furman.

Fear Of The Dawn debuted at No.4 on the US Billboard 200, claiming the Number One spot on a variety of genre-specific charts such as Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Album Sales. If you haven’t already, check out the new video for ‘What’s The Trick?’ here.