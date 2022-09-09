Jack White announces live album recorded during current tour









Jack White has announced a live-tour which will be recorded from his current tour, Supply Chains.

The Supply Chain Issues will be released across three vinyl LPs and includes material taken from the two legs of the tour. The boxset also includes a seven-inch vinyl with a demo version of ‘A Tip From You to Me’ from his most recent album, Entering Heaven Alive.

‘Taking Me Back’ and ‘The White Raven’ both appear on disc one and are taken from Fear of the Dawn. Interestingly, disc two encompasses the entire concert of White’s intimate ​​at London’s Union Chapel, which included live-debuts of ‘Help Me Along’, ‘I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)’, and ‘Taking Me Back (Gently)’.

For the Union Chapel show, there was an emphasis on Entering Heaven Alive, and White mixes it up more on disc three. The final instalment of the series includes a cover of The Stooges’ ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’ and Johnny Cash’s ‘Wayfaring Stranger’. The Supply Chain Issues is released on October 31st through White’s label, Third Man Records.

In a review of Entering Heaven Alive, Far Out’s Thomas Leatham wrote: “It has always felt like there are two Jack White’s within the man himself; one with the boundless energy of a guitar solo that only White can play – say on the self-titled track of 2007’s Icky Thump – and another that possesses an enviable knowledge of the history of blues music, most exemplified on Blunderbuss and Lazaretto, what with their range of musical styles drawn from the many facets of the genre”.

Adding: “Entering Heaven Alive is most definitely a record written by the latter Jack White; it is a crash course through the history of blues, whether that be expressed through campfire-side acoustic guitar tracks, wandering piano ballads, or something you’d be likely to hear in a saloon bar in the golden age of the West in the late 19th Century.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.