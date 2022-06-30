Jack White plans intimate London Union Chapel gig for July









Jack White has announced the details for an intimate gig in London next month. The show will be held at the Union Chapel in late July, and you can see the full details below.

White released his latest solo album, Fear Of The Dawn, in April, with another called Entering Heaven Alive already set to follow on Friday, July 22nd. His set at London’s Union Chapel is booked for the same day.

In an 8/10 review, Far Out described White’s Fear Of The Dawn as “his most ambitious solo work and arguably his most impressive display of songcraft since his days fronting The Raconteurs.”

The show comes as the conclusion to the European leg of White’s Supply Chain Issues Tour, which runs until July 20th on the mainland with a concert in Paris. Tickets for the intimate London show will go on sale from 10am BST tomorrow (July 1st).

Last weekend, the legendary Detroit garage rocker was announced as one of the secret performers alongside Bastille and George Ezra. His set drew in vast crowds to The Park Stage as he pumped out hits from his days in The White Stripes as well as some new solo material.

“Thank you very much, Glastonbury,” White said at the close of his set, before the band took a bow, “you’ve been incredible, and I’ve been Jack White.”

A few weeks ago, in a change of theme to something a little darker since his latest album, White released a preview ahead of Entering Heaven Alive, titled ‘If I Die Tomorrow’. The latest single was issued along with a video in which White walks through the desolate countryside full of strange and mysterious beings. The production also features pale blue tones to match White’s recent obsession with the colour scheme.

His hair, guitar and clothes are turning blue; perhaps next, we will be calling him Jack Blue. Watch the new video for ‘If I Die Tomorrow’ below.