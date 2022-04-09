Jack White gets married to Olivia Jean in the middle of a show









Perhaps the most romantic encore ever performed? Jack White and his now-wife Olivia Jean would certainly say so, as his April 8th show in Detroit, Michigan ended with him proposing to and subsequently marrying the singer-songwriter.

To end off White’s set at the Masonic Temple Theatre, the events took place during a rendition of The White Stripes’ 2001 tune ‘Hotel Yorba’. Olivia Jean’s band opened the show, and she joined him on stage to perform the song together, which is when he proposed to her before the crowd.

At the start of the encore, White and Jean returned to the stage alongside White’s mother, Jean’s father and ordained minister (and also Third Man Records co-founder) Ben Swan, who formally and legally wedded the couple. This is quite the switch-up for the couple, as up until now they have been a fairly private pair, keeping their relationship relatively under wraps. It’s unclear how long they’ve been together up to this point, in fact.

This marks the third marriage for White, whose previous partners include Meg White of The White Stripes, as well as Karen Elson. If one thing is for certain, this wedding is certainly unique.

This was a big day for White, as the wedding also came with the release of the first of his two new albums, Fear Of The Dawn, which will be followed by Entering Heaven Alive in July.

Although White’s shows tend to stick to a strict no-cell-phones policy, there were a few lucky crowd members who were able to document the nuptials. You can check out the videos if you want to see what the crowd saw in watching the pair get hitched. You can also check out Jack White’s new album, which dropped on April 8th, the same day as the show and wedding.