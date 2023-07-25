Jack White announces Third Man Records garage sale









Third Man Records are currently auctioning off a collection of items belonging to Jack White and the record company itself in a new garage sale happening this week.

The Third Man Garage Sale: Collection from Third Man Records and Jack White is the second online auction that the record company has partaken in. The auction runs from July 25th until July 30th.

The sale is set to feature “collectables and speciality items ranging from music gear and set props to furniture, vehicles, and much, much more, all straight from the label’s storied archives and Jack White’s garage,” according to the auction’s official press release.

Notable items up for sale include the White Stripes-era Framus acoustic guitar that was used in the ‘We’re Going To Be Friends’ music video, Jack’s blue Ernie Ball St. Vincent guitar used on the Boarding House Reach tour, and Third Man’s cheese-shaped vintage CitiCar that was used to deliver the World’s Fastest Record, a live version of White’s 2014 single ‘Lazaretto’.

Other items on the auction block include gear from the Third Man Studio, props from The Raconteurs’ Consolers of the Lonely album shoot, and White’s personal Tesla, among “other vintage odds n’ ends and mechanical wonders.”

The auction will take place via Everything But The House’s online auction site here, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Detroit’s Clark Park Coalition.

