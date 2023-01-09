Jack White to refurbish a mobile recording studio on 'American Pickers'









The White Stripes frontman Jack White is set to return to American Pickers this week to refurbish a mobile recording studio. The History Channel show sees Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz travel across the United States to “scour the country’s junkyards, basements and barns for hidden gems”.

In 2012, White appeared on the show, attempting to sell a jukebox and photo booth in exchange for an elephant’s head. In the new episode, airing on January 11th, White will reunite with the hosts at his Third Man Records studio in Nashville.

Taking to Instagram, White teased his appearance on the show, writing: “We want to bring [the mobile recording studio] back to life. We want to make it a studio on wheels again.”

White recently pulled his Third Man Records Twitter account from the platform following Elon Musk’s reinstation of Donald Trump’s account. White called Musk’s actions “absolutely disgusting” and “an asshole move”.

In other news, White is set to star in Martin Scorsese’s highly-anticipated new film Killers of the Flower Moon alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The project is the director’s first western and most expensive movie to date, with a budget of over $200 million.