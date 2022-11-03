Jack White releases ‘A Tip From You To Me’ live performance video









Jack White has shared an official live performance video for ‘A Tip From You To Me’, which premiered via YouTube.

The new video, edited by Brad Holland, features exclusive footage filmed throughout the summer during White’s lauded Supply Chain Issues Tour, alongside live audio from his August 13th show at The Armory, Minneapolis. The hit track arrived in July as part of White’s chart-topping second solo album of the year, Entering Heaven Alive.

In a four-star review, Far Out said: “Entering Heaven Alive is most definitely a record written by the latter Jack White; it is a crash course through the history of blues, whether that be expressed through campfire-side acoustic guitar tracks, wandering piano ballads, or something you’d be likely to hear in a saloon bar in the golden age of the West in the late 19th Century.”

Earlier in the year, White released the first of his two 2022 records, Fear the Dawn. In a four-star review, Far Out said: “White takes this as an opportunity to break out into bold, stylistic avenues, carefully designing his vocals around the pummelling hooks, his voice shrill, singular and soaked with a casing of soul.”

White’s Supply Chain Issues Tour continues this month with shows across Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The Detroit garage rocker then returns to North America in December for radio-sponsored concerts at Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, followed by Tampa’s 97X Next Big Thing, Chicago’s Q101 Twisted Christmas, and in January, Los Angeles’ iHeartRadio ALTer EGO.

Elsewhere, White honoured the life and legacy of his late friend and collaborator, Loretta Lynn, last weekend with a moving performance of ‘Van Lear Rose’ at Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Loretta Lynn, a public memorial service broadcast live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. The tribute concert will be made available for viewing on the brand-new streaming platform Paramount+ in early 2023.

Watch the ‘A Tip From You To Me’ live performance video below.