Jack Quaid will star in new Christopher Nolan film ‘Oppenheimer’









Christopher Nolan is looking to move past the divisive responses that Tenet generated and has already started planning his next project. Titled Oppenheimer, the film will focus on the events of the Second World War as well as the life and times of J. Robert Oppenheimer in order to examine his impact on the future of humanity.

The film has already attracted some serious talent, including stars such as Rami Malek, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh among many others. The latest to join the line-up is Jack Quaid – known for playing the central figure of the incredibly popular superhero show The Boys.

For this new movie, Nolan parted ways with Warner Bros and took his idea to Universal. According to the filmmaker, he wants to make a large blockbuster which retains the magical ability of constructing a complex world which draws the audiences in and makes them think about what’s on the screen.

“The idea that you’d watch a large-scale studio blockbuster and come out feeling like maybe there are things I didn’t understand that I should go back and take a look at or whatever,” Nolan said. “I think that’s kind of fun. And as an audience member, I’ve always enjoyed movies that, if you want to see it a second time, you’re going to see a different movie.”

“You’re going to see different layers in it,” he added. “My job as a filmmaker is to make sure that the first time you see the movie, you are entertained and you are gripped and that, you can’t lose sight of.”

Watch the trailer for his most recent project Tenet below.