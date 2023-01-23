Jack O'Connell confirmed to play Blake Fielder-Civil in new Amy Winehouse biopic









Former BAFTA ‘Rising Star Award’ winner Jack O’Connell has been confirmed to play Amy Winehouse’s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil in the upcoming biopic, Back To Black.

The Sam Taylor-Johnson directed movie is currently filming in London, and stars Industry’s Marisa Abela as Winehouse. The late singer’s estate has given the film permission to use Amy’s music, and released the following statement: “We are thrilled that Studiocanal, Focus Features and Monumental are making this movie celebrating our daughter Amy’s extraordinary music legacy and showcasing her talent in the way that it deserve.

O’Connell, and Abela will star alongside Lesley Manville who has signed on to play Winehouse’s maternal grandmother. Additionally, Amy’s father Mitch Winehouse will be portrayed by Eddie Marsan. Meanwhile, the real Mitch has defended the biopic after fans complained about Abela’s resemblance to Amy, he told TMZ: “Marisa is Marisa and Amy is Amy … so it’s no big deal if they aren’t mirror images.”

Taylor-Johnson previously said of the film (via Empire): “My connection to Amy began when I left college and was hanging out in the creatively diverse London borough of Camden. I got a job at the legendary KOKO club, and I can still breathe every market stall, vintage shop, and street.”

She added: “A few years later, Amy wrote her searingly honest songs whilst living in Camden. Like with me, it became part of her DNA. I first saw her perform at a talent show at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in Soho, and it was immediately obvious she wasn’t just ‘talent’… she was genius.”

Discussing the task that she has on her hand, Taylor-Johnson noted, “As a filmmaker, you can’t really ask for more. I feel excited and humbled to have this opportunity to realise Amy’s beautifully unique and tragic story to the cinema, accompanied by the most important part of her legacy – her music. I am fully aware of the responsibility, and with my writing collaborator – Matt Greenhalgh – I will create a movie that we will all love and cherish forever. Just like we do Amy.”

See a photo of O’Connell on set as Fielder-Civil below.