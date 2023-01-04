Remembering Jack Nicholson’s hilarious acceptance speech at the BAFTAs in 1975









In 1974, Jack Nicholson appeared in Roman Polanski’s Chinatown, a noir thriller in which he plays LA private eye J.J. ‘Jake’ Gittes, who is hired to investigate what he believes to be a run-of-the-mill infidelity case. The role won him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. He triumphed in the same category at the BAFTAs. Of course, by that time, he was already working on One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest, so couldn’t be present for the ceremony, giving birth to this exceptionally inventive satellite acceptance speech.

Nobody did awards season like the recently retired Jack Nicholson. We recently trawled the archives to bring you footage of his speech at the 8th Annual Critic’s Choice Awards in 2003. Well, it was actually Robin Williams who accepted the award since Jack was too stoned. “I don’t usually get this baked when it’s on television,” he tells the audience, leaning towards the mic with a pair of dark sunglasses wrapped around his head: “What Jack is trying to say here,” Williams chimes in, “Is that he’s so happy to be here he could drop a log, really.”

In this footage from 1974, Nicholson is far more lucid. At the time, the actor was on location in Salem, Oregon, shooting Miloš Forman’s One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s nest. Based on Ken Kesey’s book of the same name, it tells the story of Randle McMurphy, who, in order to avoid hard labour after being found guilty of statutory rape, pretends to be mentally insane and is subsequently transferred to a high-security psychiatric ward dominated by the tyrannical presence of nurse Mildred Ratched.

In his satellite speech, Nicholson appears behind a glass screen in his prison garb. He begins but quickly realises that the screen is soundproof, so smashes it with his fist, foreshadowing Randle’s eventual escape from the psychiatric ward at the end of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest. “It’s smashing to have been chosen as Best Actor this year for my performance in Chinatown,” he begins while his fellow inmates form a circle around him. “I wish I could be with you there in Albert Hall, but as you can see, I’ve been institutionalised here in Oregon while filming One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest with some…’friends’ of mine,” he comically quips.

Chinatown may have won Nicholson the most coveted award on offer but it also tied him inextricably to director Roman Polanski, who, in 1977, was attested at the actor’s home for the sexual assault of 13-year-old Samantha Geimer. The director had invited Geimer to model for a magazine photo shoot around the pool. Nicholson was out of town at the time on a shoot of his own, so it was his then-girlfriend – who had stopped by the residence to pick up some items – who ended up appearing in court.

However, when it comes to the hijinks of this acceptance speech a few years earlier, it was all good fun. Moreover, it heralded another superb performance by Nicholson in wry style.

