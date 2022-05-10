Jack Kehler, 'The Big Lebowski' actor, dies aged 75









Jack Kehler, the renowned character actor who appeared in iconic productions such as The Big Lebowski by the Coen brothers, has passed away at the age of 75.

Born in 1946 in Philadelphia, Kehler studied under Sanford Meisner and Wynn Handman and he was a longtime member of The Actors Studio. He began his acting career in 1983 by taking on the minor part of a gas station attendant in Strange Invaders before moving onto other projects like Fresno where he got the role of Sergeant Cooper.

Before he was an actor, Kehler actually worked as a waiter in New York but he realised that he wanted more when he was 24. Throughout his acting career, Kehler landed roles in several big projects such as Kathryn Bigelow’s Point Break as well as The Big Lebowski where he featured as The Dude’s landlord.

“I made a list of four things I liked and felt connected to, even though I didn’t know how to do them. One was theatre,” he once said, adding the other crafts which were writing, playing guitar, and woodworking. “At times I thought I was starting too late to have a real career but then I realised Vincent van Gogh didn’t pick up a paintbrush until he was 27.”

According to the latest reports, Kehler passed away on Saturday, May 7th, due to complications caused by leukemia. A representative from his agency clarified that the actor died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Kehler is survived by his wife – Shawn Casey, his son – Eddie Kehler, daughter-in-law Mari-Anne, and grandson Liam.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.