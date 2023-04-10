Dinosaur Jr founder J Mascis picks 10 albums that changed his life









Dinosaur Jr founding member J Mascis has revealed the ten albums that changed his life, ranging from The Stooges’ self-titled 1969 record to Black Sabbath’s 1975 LP Sabotage.

The musician revealed his picks during an interview with Music Radar, including albums that made him fall in love with guitar music and those that expanded his tastes outside of his beloved punk rock. His first choice was Deep Purple’s Machine Head, which he stole from his brother. Mascis stated: “I guess that was the first record of his that I really got into that was a little bit harder stuff than what was on the radio.”

He also selected Exile on Main Street by The Rolling Stones, explaining: “There’s a lot of stuff you can keep rediscovering. It’s somehow a good mixture. It’s too long and a little too murky.” Mascis chose the Buzzcocks’ Singles Going Steady, professing his love for “the sheer quality of song after song.”

He added: “I must have been 14 maybe. I remember just wanting to hear ‘Orgasm Addict’ just ‘cos it sounded funny, but then I was hooked after that. I always thought the drumming on that is was really amazing, too, the propulsion.”

The musician also discussed his love for The Stooges’ self-titled record, declaring: “That’s still the best sound I’ve heard for guitar on a recording.”

Discover all of Mascis’ picks below.

10 albums that changed J Mascis’ life:

Deep Purple – Machine Head (1972)

Black Sabbath – Sabotage (1975)

The Rolling Stones – Exile On Main Street (1972)

Ron Wood – I’ve Got My Own Album To Do (1974)

Buzzcocks – Singles Going Steady (1979)

Eater – The Album (1977)

The Faith/Void – Split (1982)

The Birthday Party – Junkyard (1982)

Wipers – Over The Edge (1983)

The Stooges – The Stooges (1969)