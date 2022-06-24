J.K. Rowling tricked by Russian pranksters during fake call









J.K. Rowling has been subjected to widespread backlash due to her comments about various sociopolitical issues which have angered activists and alienated many of her fans. Recently, the Harry Potter author was tricked by Russian pranksters and was ridiculed for her stance on certain issues.

Russian comedy duo Vovan and Lexus, having previously pranked high-profile figures such as Prince Harry and Kamala Harris, convinced Rowling that she was going to talk to President Volodymyr Zelensky about the ongoing war in Ukraine. They managed to do so by actually turning off their camera during the Zoom call.

While the writer hoped that the discussion would be about her charity work for Ukraine during these conflicts, the pranksters had other ideas. They told her that Ukrainian soldiers were writing “Avada Kedavra” on their missiles which excited Rowling and asked her whether Dumbledore actually slept with a transgender person.

Rowling has previously made anti-trans comments which have been widely criticised by many fans on the internet. She wrote: “‘Woman’ is not a costume. ‘Woman’ is not an idea in a man’s head. ‘Woman’ is not a pink brain, a liking for Jimmy Choos or any of the other sexist ideas now somehow touted as progressive.”

It didn’t take long for Rowling to figure out that the conversation was a hoax but the prank has become highly publicised on social media platforms. Responding to the entire debacle and the prank itself, a spokesperson for Rowling said: “The video, which has been edited, is a distorted representation of the conversation.”

