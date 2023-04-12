‘It’ prequel ‘Welcome To Derry’ coming to Max in 2024









The forthcoming television series Welcome to Derry will act as an official prequel to the two It movies by Andy Muschetti, as adapted from Stephen King’s 1986 horror novel of the same name. Warner Bros. Discovery has now announced that the series will be showcased on the Max streaming service in 2024, formerly titled HBO Max.

Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs are all attached to the project, with Andy Muschietti set to direct several episodes. Meanwhile, Taylour Paige of Zola, Jovan Adepo from Watchmen, Chris Chalk of Perry Mason, and Oppenheimer’s James Remar will be starring in the series.

The programme will begin in the 1960s during the chronological lead-up to the events of It: Part One and will focus on the origins of the antagonist killer Pennywise the Clown. It had previously been adapted into a two-part miniseries for ABC back in 1990.

Stephen King’s original horror novel focuses on seven children who are made to live in terror when they are haunted by a mysterious evil entity who knows their deepest fears and exploits them. The entity usually takes on the guise of Pennywise the Clown, with the new series likely showing how the famous antagonist came to be.

