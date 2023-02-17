Listen to the isolated vocals of John Lennon on The Beatles song ‘Happiness is a Warm Gun’









The late John Lennon is revered for a multitude of reasons, from his songwriting ability to the message of free love that he spread towards the end of his life. Of course, Lennon is a divisive figure, but when separating the art from the artist, it quickly becomes clear just how crucial he was to the proliferation of rock music and broader popular culture. Whether it be his turns in The Beatles or his solo career – which would see him team up with David Bowie and Harry Nilsson – the Liverpudlian delivered an extensive list of moments that culminated in his status as an icon.

One notable aspect of his brilliant songwriting was the strength of his lyricism, which got increasingly surreal as the 1960s wore on, and his penchant for hedonism grew. Whilst ‘Revolution 9’ and ‘I Am the Walrus’ are two stand-out moments, for many fans of the quartet, one of his finest lyrical flourishes came in the form of ‘Happiness Is A Warm Gun’ from 1968’s The Beatles.

The song is brimming with lines such as, “She’s well-acquainted with the touch of the velvet hand”. This timeless opening lyric was inspired by a holiday Derek Taylor, The Beatles’ publicist at the time, took with his wife to the Isle of Skye, where they met a fetishist with a taste for velvet gloves. He later told Lennon about the experience on the acid trip that gave rise to the track.

Central to the genius of ‘Happiness is A Warm Gun’ is that it is comprised of fragments. This engaging compositional choice was a result of Lennon losing interest in writing pieces with comprehensive stories or messaging. Instead of going for the traditional approach, Lennon adopted the methodology of a magpie, picking up phrases and sentences that caught his eye. Then, he made them into the piece. In Anthology, he’s quoted as saying: “George Martin showed me the cover of a magazine that said, ‘Happiness is a Warm Gun’. I thought it was a fantastic, insane thing to say.”

While this approach to the lyrics has made the track a talking point since it was released, Lennon’s vocal performance has to be the finest element. As the song is fragmented, Lennon’s style of delivery is expansive in scope, with him touching on many different areas. It ranges from the quieter, more soulful moments at the track’s inception to the climax’s wild bellows, where he evokes images of early rockers such as Chuck Berry and Little Richard. Ultimately, the song is one of Lennon’s greatest vocal moments, with many props going to him for the natural dexterity he displays.

Get the isolated vocal track for ‘Happiness is a Warm Gun’ below.