Hear the mesmeric isolated vocals for the Eagles song ‘Hotel California’









Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Bernie Leadon, the three classic lineup songwriters of the Eagles, rose to prominence in the early 1970s with a popular brand of country-infused rock music. With chart-busting hits like ‘Take It Easy’ and ‘One of These Nights’, they had become one of the world’s most beloved and successful acts by 1975.

Despite the band’s unmitigated success following 1975’s One of These Nights, Leadon decided to leave the band, shirking the intrusive limelight. It has long been believed that Leadon left because he was dissatisfied with the band’s gradual departure from country to pop rock. However, he denied that this was the case in a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone.

“That’s an oversimplification,” he retorted when questioned on the matter. “It implies that I had no interest in rock or blues or anything but country rock. That’s just not the case. I didn’t just play Fender Telecaster. I played a Gibson Les Paul, and I enjoyed rock ‘n’ roll. That’s evident from the early albums.”

Following Leadon’s exit, the Eagles brought in Joe Walsh, previously a member of James Gang, as a replacement. With the new configuration, the band soared to new peaks of popularity with their fifth album, Hotel California. The December 1976 release was buoyed in the charts by its eponymous single, which reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 the following year.

Walsh, the band’s new recruit, was responsible for the song’s memorable dual-guitar descending arpeggio part towards the song’s close but didn’t receive songwriting credits on the release. Instead, the credits were shared by the primary songwriters Henley, Frey and Don Felder.

Henley, who helped develop the lyrical concept and broader theme explored across the album, once described its meaning. “It’s basically a song about the dark underbelly of the American dream and about excess in America, which is something we knew a lot about,” he told 60 Minutes in 2002.

Contributing to a Rolling Stone feature in 2005, Henley added: “We were all middle-class kids from the Midwest. ‘Hotel California’ was our interpretation of the high life in LA.”

The generally positive tone of the song’s instrumentals is juxtaposed with the more harrowing nature of the lyrics. Even hearing the chorus, the track appears genial, but in the closing verses, the hotel takes on an ominous tone with a final warning: “‘Relax,’ said the night man, ‘We are programmed to receive / You can check out any time you like / But you can never leave'”.

