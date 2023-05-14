Hear John Bonham’s isolated drums from Led Zeppelin’s ‘Achilles Last Stand’









The Redditch-born icon John Bonham was considered one of rock ‘n’ roll’s finest drummers. His distinctive style and technical skill behind the kit helped define the sound of Led Zeppelin. Like most of the greats, Bonham was largely self-taught, but his natural talent and zeal for the craft helped him become one of the most influential drummers of a generation.

Bonham’s approach to the drums was noted for a combination of thunderous power, precision, and groove. He was known for his explosive bass drum, choppy fills, and striking ability to switch between different time signatures with ease. With the towering presence of Robert Plant front and centre and to his left, Jimmy Page, one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Bonham’s equivalent presence and legacy speak volumes.

Bonham’s influence brought vital substance to most of Led Zeppelin’s defining hits such as ‘Whole Lotta Love,’ ‘Kashmir,’ and ‘Stairway to Heaven,’ but for seasoned fans, ‘Achilles Last Stand’ surfaces as one of the true greats and a perfect example of Bonham’s thunderous style.

The 1976 classic appeared as the opening track on Led Zeppelin’s seventh studio album, Presence. Clocking in at just over ten minutes, the song is an epic, psychedelic odyssey that displays the virtuosity of all four band members. Jimmy Page was especially proud of the track, as he had meticulously recorded several overdubbing guitar tracks for optimal precision.

“It was done in one evening, the whole of the arrangement,” Page said in a 2007 interview with Rolling Stone. “To be honest with you, the other guys didn’t know: ‘Has he gone mad? Does he know what he’s doing?’ But at the end of it, the picture became clear. It was like a little vignette every time something comes around.”

“Presence and my control over all the contributing factors to that LP the fact that it was done in three weeks, and all the rest of it – is so good for me,” Page added, discussing the album as a whole in a 1977 conversation with Guitar Player. “It was just good for everything really, even though it was a very anxious point, and the anxiety shows, group-wise – you know, ‘Is Robert going to walk again from his auto accident in Greece?’ and all this sort of thing. But I guess the solo in ‘Achilles Last Stand’ on Presence is in the same tradition as the solo from ‘Stairway to Heaven’ on the fourth LP. It is on that level to me.”

Listen to John Bonham’s isolated drums from ‘Achilles Last Stand’ below.