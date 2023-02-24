Hear the isolated bass for The Beatles song ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’









Like most bassists, Paul McCartney began his musical journey as a guitarist before compromising on his instrument for the better good of his band. Although he never desired to become a bassist, McCartney took to it like a duck to water, as the isolated bass for The Beatles‘ hit ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ demonstrates.

“I used to play guitar. Then I met John and George round about the same time. George used to get on the bus. I was one-and-a-half years older than George, so he was the younger guy getting on the bus one stop after my stop,” McCartney told Reverb in 1994 about his journey to becoming a master of the four-string. “We got chatting on the bus and he had an interest in guitars like I did, and music. Turned out he was going to try to make one, going to make a little solidbody Hawaiian, which was a good place to start. You didn’t have to get into the hollowbody or anything, which was very difficult.”

He continued: “Meanwhile I’d met John through another friend of mine, and he’d asked me to join The Quarrymen, which was the very first group. So I did that, and I kind of went in first of all as lead guitarist, really, because I wasn’t bad on guitar. And when I wasn’t on stage I was even better. But when I got up on stage at the very first gig I totally blew it. I had never experienced these things called nerves before.”

Fortunately, McCartney let his nerves get the better of him, which led to him hanging up the six-string guitar. “So I vowed that night that it was the end of my career as the lead guitar player. I just thought I’ll lean back. So me and John kind of both did that around that same time, both became rhythm guitarists,” Macca added. “And I knew George, as I said, and we were kind of looking for a lead guitarist, so I got George in.”

‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ is the George Harrison creation which appeared on The White Album in 1968 and notably featured Eric Clapton, who played lead guitar on the track. Understandably, those two aforementioned figures are hailed as the masterminds behind the song, but McCartney’s underappreciated role also deserves signicant praise. Macca’s bassline is crucial in building the foundation and creating a structure that allows Harrison’s magnificence to thrive.

Listening to McCartney’s isolated bass for ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ allows Beatles enthusiasts to appreciate his contribution through a new lens and realise how vital he was in assisting Harrison on his magnum opus. Stream the audio, below.