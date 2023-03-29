Island Records founder Chris Blackwell among Polar Music Prize winners









After 70 years in the music business, Chris Blackwell has been awarded The Polar Music Prize. Blackwell is receiving the honour alongside Benenise songwriter Angelique Kidjo and Estonian composer Arvo Part. Blackwell’s founding of Island Records back in 1959 became home to acts such as U2, The Killers, and Pulp throughout the years.

The Polar Music Prize was founded in 1989 by ABBA’s longtime manager Stig Anderson. The award is a Swedish international award meant to acknowledge International Recognition of Excellence in The World of Music. When discussing Blackwell’s contributions to music, the prize’s MD Marie Ledin remarked: “Chris Blackwell founded and built Island Records into one of the most successful labels in music history. He has had a huge influence on the world of music and we are delighted to be able to celebrate this”.

Among Blackwell’s fellow Polar Prize winners include artists like Paul McCartney, Sting, Led Zeppelin and Iggy Pop. Island Records originally operated as a reggae-centred label before working with mainstream acts like Queen, Robbie Williams, and Elton John. Island Records’ current roster includes acts like pop star Ariana Grande and the electronic collective Swedish House Mafia.

The ceremony for the Polar Music Prize takes place in Stockholm on May 23rd and will be live-streamed on YouTube.