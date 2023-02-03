Isla Fisher picks her five favourite books









Known as one of the most recognisable comedic actors in contemporary Hollywood, Isla Fisher is an underrated supporting actor who has elevated each and every movie she has starred in. Whilst she gained fame with such popular flicks as Scooby-Doo, Wedding Crashers and Confessions of a Shopaholic, the actor has also had the chance to work with a number of esteemed filmmakers, including David O. Russell, Gore Verbinski, Baz Luhrmann, Tom Ford and Harmony Korine.

An Australian actress and author, born to Scottish parents, Fisher started her career on the beloved soap Home and Away in 1994, where she appeared as Shannon Reed and was nominated for a Logie Award for her portrayal. Shining alongside a number of up-and-coming actors, including Melissa George, Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Watts and the late Heath Ledger, who would win a posthumous Oscar in 2009.

Her career would peak in 2009 when she took the starring role in the romantic comedy Confessions of a Shopaholic, a tale about a college graduate who finds a job as a financial journalist in New York City to support her frivolous spending. Appearing beside the likes of Kristin Scott Thomas, John Goodman, Fred Armisen and John Lithgow, Fisher helped to create a beloved genre flick that remains beloved by audiences to this day.

As well as a celebrated actor, Fisher has found great success as an author, too, releasing a children’s books series that follow the adventures of a mischievous babysitter named Marge. Sitting down with Oprah, Fisher shared the five books that have inspired her most throughout her life, naming a variety of totally different titles.

The most recognisable book from her choices is George Orwell’s influential science fiction novel 1984, which tells the story of a dystopian surveillance state and those who attempt to resist its control. “I read this book when I was 16; it was one of the most terrifying books I’d ever read, and it’s stayed in my mind ever since,” Fisher explained, adding: “It makes me think of surveillance cameras, particularly in London. We don’t live in a totalitarian state, obviously, but it’s scary to realize how easily a government can tip toward that”.

Another tale many will recognise from literary history is the William Golding novel Lord of the Flies, which tells the story of a group of young boys who find themselves alone on a deserted island and are forced to fend for themselves. Speaking about the iconic book, Fisher states: “I reread this book recently and found it interesting that Golding seems to imply that savagery is more primal and fundamental to the human psyche than civilization. That idea is fascinating—and so are the questions it raises”.

Whilst both aforementioned titles might find their way onto any favourites list, we wouldn’t expect to see Da Gospel According to Ali G, written by Fisher’s husband Sacha Baron Cohen, in anybody else’s top five. “I’m recommending this book because I know the author,” Fisher starts by saying: “It’s written by my favourite of Sacha’s characters, Ali G, who’s an arrogant ignoramus, a badly schooled, pot-smoking sexist who lives with his grandma…It’s a really funny book”.

Take a look at the complete list of Isla Fisher’s favourite books below.

Isla Fisher’s favourite books:

1984 (George Orwell)

The Beauty Myth (Naomi Wolf)

Lord of the Flies (William Golding)

Ina May’s Guide to Childbirth (Ina May Gaskin)

Da Gospel According to Ali G (Sacha Baron Cohen)