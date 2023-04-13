Iranian authorities close cases of arrested filmmakers Mina Keshavarz and Firouzeh Khosrovani









The Iranian filmmakers Mina Keshavarz and Firouzeh Khosrovani, who were arrested in the country last year, have had their cases closed by authorities in Iran.

Back in May 2022, the pair of filmmakers were arrested in Tehran before being released on bail a week later and banned from leaving the country. With no official charges brought against them, Keshavarz and Khosrovani have since been released, and their passports have also been returned.

Mike Downey, the co-founder of the International Coalition For Filmmakers At Risk (ICFR), reacted to the news by stating: “Whilst the fact that this case has now been closed is a kind of a milestone for the situation, it by no means is an indication that threats from the authorities are over. Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof are still on bail, and there are ongoing ‘interviews’ being made of film makers across the board by Iranian government authorities, with laptops and hard drives being confiscated and not returned on a regular basis”.

Continuing, he added: “Also other artists are still being detained, like the rappers Toomaj Salehi, and Saman Yasin, and journalists like Niloofar Hamedi are still in detention”.

