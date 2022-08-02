The insane double-feature Quentin Tarantino watched at the age of nine









Was there ever a time when Quentin Tarantino thought about anything else apart from movies? Perhaps a dinosaur phase as a child or a digger obsession as a toddler? The short answer is no, with a recent interview with the filmmaker showing that the influential creative has been obsessed with the craft ever since his prepubescent years.

Immersing himself in the world of movies once he was old enough to take the form seriously, Tarantino developed an encyclopedic knowledge of cinema in his teenage years, embracing everything from Japanese samurai movies to the westerns of Sergio Leone. Growing up in Knoxville, Tennessee, the Reservoir Dogs director worked at the Video Archives store in his youth to build up his extensive grasp of the industry and earn some pocket change on the side.

Becoming a student of cinema without actually attending film school, Tarantino built a love for every genre as he learnt from each and every master of the form. Speaking to The Talks, the director stated: “[My] head is a sponge. I listen to what everyone says, I watch little idiosyncratic behaviour, people tell me a joke and I remember it. People tell me an interesting story in their life and I remember it”.

Speaking in a recent interview with Dana Carvey on Jimmy Kimmel Live, however, Tarantino revealed that his love for cinema went back much further, even admitting to having watched a double-bill of two NC-17 rated movies when he was aged just nine.

“At nine I did see a double-feature of Deliverance and The Wild Bunch,” Tarantino revealed to Carvey, who was taken aback by the comment. Joking if he had considered adding Straw Dogs to make for a brutal triple-bill, Tarantino soon made the host eat his words, explaining a memory in which his movie-loving school psychologist had explained the whole plot of the Sam Peckinpah movie, omitting only the brutal rape scene as she told him the plot from start to finish.

Don’t get us wrong though, that double-feature of Deliverance and The Wild Bunch sounds like an absolute delight, just maybe not the kind of back-to-back screening we’d expect a nine-year-old to enjoy.

In the same conversation, Tarantino revealed the one film he wishes he’d directed, telling the host, “I’m a big fan of the Japanese movie Battle Royale, which is what Hunger Games was based on, well Hunger Games just ripped it off. That would have been awesome to have directed Battle Royale,” praising the 2000 Kinji Fukasaku movie whilst slyly backhanding the Lionsgate franchise The Hunger Games.

The 1972 John Boorman-directed classic, Deliverance, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, with the profound thriller starring the likes of Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty and Jon Voight. Famed for its iconic ‘Banjo Duel’ scene, the film tells the story of a group of friends who venture into the dangerous American back-country during a canoeing trip, inviting a clash of city and rural cultures.