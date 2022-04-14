Indie music sales grow for the fourth year in a row









The UK association of independent and major record labels (BIP) has confirmed that sales from indie labels have continued to grow for the fourth year running. These hopeful figures were released via the BPI in its All AboutThe Music 2022 yearbook.

The BPI’s report shows that music consumption from independent labels including PIAS, Partisan and Dirty Hit is now at 26.9%, up from the 2020 figure of 25.9% and 22.1% in 2017.

It seems that album sales from independent labels have grown across all formats in the last two years. In 2019, the figure was 30.4%, whereas it was 34.2% in 2021. Of the total music sales from indie labels, a whopping four in ten (39.5%) were vinyl records.

The chief executive of BPI, BRIT Awards and The Mercury Prize, Geoff Taylor, welcomed the findings, noting: “The UK has an enviable independent music scene, and enhances choice and variety to new and existing British talent”.

He then added: “This continued growth demonstrates that indie labels and artists are thriving in the age of music streaming, and are particularly succeeding in the vinyl revival. We’re delighted to see the indie sector going from strength to strength, contributing to the growth of the UK music industry as a whole.”

The BPIs findings also revealed that no less than 60 independent albums charted in 2021, a rise from the 54 in the previous year. Among these were number one albums from the likes of Wolf Alice, Mogwai, and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. Judging from the success of recent number one albums by The Wombats and Don Broco, it looks like the trend is set to continue into 2022.