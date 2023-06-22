‘Indiana Jones 5’ director calls franchises “large-scale advertising”









The director of Indiana Jones 5 has called franchise cinema “large-scale advertising”. James Mangold is directing Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, starring Harrison Ford, John Rhys Davis, Karen Allen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

In an interview with Variety, Mangold said, “When you’re in franchise land, it’s very hard for critical thinkers to overlook what I’m sure their editors want, which is this business prism of how does it rate to the other ones?”

He continued, “I always thought if I were second or third best to one of the greatest films of all time, I’d be good. I mean, it all vaporizes later. Either the movie will live or it won’t.”

Mangold was asked about the potential of Phoebe Waller-Bridge taking the franchise on after his film airs. He replied, “I’m not interested. I refuse. I just can’t do it. The amount of lore and Easter eggs and fan service starts to become antithetical to any of this stuff at a certain point. It isn’t storytelling anymore. It’s large-scale advertising.”

It was a franchise movie that saw Mangold receive his first-ever Oscar nomination (Logan). Hugh Jackman is set to return to the films to play the character once again, but Mangold wishes that studios would “let it be”.

“I can’t say that there’s a part of me that doesn’t wish that we’d let it be,” he said. “But there was always going to be another Wolverine. There could be a baby Wolverine and a cartoon Wolverine.”

He added, “As much liquid as they can squeeze out of that rag, they’re going to try to. I don’t measure my success on a movie like Logan with whether we ended the conversation. I ended my conversation.”

Check out the trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny below.