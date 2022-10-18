In the film 'Little Ashes' Robert Pattinson's orgasm is very real









The British actor Robert Pattinson has enjoyed quite the rise to the top of the movie industry, taking to cinema back in 2005 for the high-profile release of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Ever since, the actor has become quite the star of the silver screen, flourishing into a world of potential after the conclusion of the Twilight series in 2012, after which going on to work with such minds as David Cronenberg, Christopher Nolan, Claire Denis and the Safdie brothers.

The change was sparked upon the release of Cronenberg’s Cosmopolis in 2012, in which he starred as a billionaire asset manager riding in a limousine across Manhattan. Dominating the screen in Cronenberg’s strange odyssey against capitalism, showing off a peculiar malaise that would suggest a rich future for the actor, the film’s critical success would open up Pattinson’s career to a wider range of opportunities.

Holding a strong fanbase of followers who have been loyally supporting the actor ever since his work on the Twilight series, the actor now holds a major role in the DC superhero universe as the caped crusader himself, Batman. But Pattinson owes all of this to his early career, in which a handful of savvy, creative decisions led him to become considered one of the most proficient modern actors.

In one of these early roles, Pattinson decided to go fully ‘method’ in order to get as much realism as possible out of the scene, masturbating on the set of the 2008 movie Little Ashes. Playing the artist Salvador Dalí in the movie, at one point, Pattinson had to film a gay sex scene with his co-star Javier Beltrán, who plays Federico García Lorca.

Speaking to Germany’s Interview magazine about the scene, Pattinson remarkably revealed, “I once decided to quit acting; it was when I did Little Ashes. I played Salvador Dali and had to do a lot of scenes where I was naked, and I also had to masturbate. I mean really”. Continuing, he jokingly remarked, “My orgasm face is recorded for eternity,” and whilst the comment was said in jest, it remains undeniably true.

When asked by the same publication why he didn’t just fake the response, he added, “[It] just doesn’t work, so I pleasured myself in front of the camera”.

Despite this explicit piece of method acting, however, Pattinson has previously revealed to Variety that he is not too keen on the style of acting which involves actors physically and emotionally embodying another character’s mind, both on and off the screen. “I always say about people who do method acting, you only ever see people do the method when they’re playing an a–holes,” Pattinson stated.

Continuing, he rightfully points out, “You never see someone being lovely to everyone while they’re really deep in character”.

Take a look at the trailer for the lesser-known independent film, Little Ashes, below.