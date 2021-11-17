Immersive Bob Marley experience to open in London next year









The immersive Bob Marley ‘One Love Experience’ will be hitting London next year before embarking on a tour of UK cities.

According to a press release, “This unique experience will showcase unseen Marley photographs and memorabilia whilst immersing audiences on a journey through his lifestyle, passions, influences, and enduring legacy.”

The ‘One Love Music Room’ will be comprised of giant art installations that celebrate Marley’s accolades with a multi-sensory experience to be found in the ‘One Love Forest’. The exhibition will also contain a listening experience at the ‘Soul Shakedown Studio’.

Fans can also submit artwork to be featured as part of the event. For more information, click here. The exhibition will be held at London’s Saatchi Gallery for ten weeks running from February 2nd, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19th.

“We’ve been wanting to launch a Bob Marley touring exhibit for many years and we’re thrilled to see it come to life and debut in London, which had a very special place in Daddy’s heart,” explained Cedella Marley, CEO-Bob Marley Group Of Companies. “The experience can be enjoyed by all generations and we look forward to continuing to spread Daddy’s music and message to the globe.

“It’s an honour to be involved in the development and curation of the Bob Marley ‘One Love Experience’,” added Jonathan Shank, director and producer of the experience. “We hope that fans of Bob’s can come together and enjoy this exhibit and take a bit of positivity away from it and sprinkle that back into the world. Bob’s legacy should be celebrated not only for his music but also for his ever-lasting impact on culture and humanity.”

Earlier this year, Bob Marley‘s widow, Rita, announced a new annual scholarship aimed at women. Per the Jamaica Observer, the award aims to empower “women from the lower socio-economic stratum of Jamaica’s society”.

