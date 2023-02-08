IKIES 3: the elegant eco-homes in Volos, Greece









The most beautiful homes are an inextricable part of their surroundings. IKIES 3, a modern ecological marvel on the shores of Volos, Greece, is one such residence. Nestled a stone’s throw from the tranquil waters of the Pagasitikos Gulf, these elegant eco-homes are a celebration of designer Voula Triantafyllopoulou’s three great passions: family, architecture and the environment.

The best things come in threes, and IKIES 3 is the perfect example. The care and attention with which Ikia Alpha, Ikia Epsilon and Ikia Sigma have been designed reflect Voula’s desire to work with the environment, not against it. “IKIES 3 is a residential complex built with a strong sense of environmental consciousness and character. Our love for the planet has led us to use modern ecological practices,” they claim.

The description continues: “The careful architectural design inspired us to incorporate environmentally friendly buildings into the construction style with large openings and atriums for natural lighting and ventilation, which were lined with high-quality insulating materials”.

During your stay, you can rest easy knowing that IKIES 3 is equipped with the best modern ecological air conditioning systems, a hot water supply powered by solar panels, high energy class electrical appliances and a fast charging station for electric cars. What’s more, Voula made sure to employ local craftsmen whose attention to detail has given these stunning properties an artisanal edge. “Our philosophy was based on the use of natural materials such as cotton, coconut fibers, natural rubber for fabrics and herbs for personal hygiene items,” the designer says.

The reasoning behind their environmental approach is down to their non-negotiable philosophy, which is at the heart of IKIES 3. They state: “Our philosophy was based on the use of natural materials such as cotton, coconut fibers, natural rubber for fabrics and herbs for personal hygiene items.”

Unlike most luxury getaways, IKIES 3 has made a significant bid to aid the environment while giving travellers a taste of indulgence. Every granular detail of the complex is designed with the planet in mind; however, this doesn’t come at the expense of the holidaymaker. Every aspect of the complex has been considered through an environmental lens, with IKIES 3 stating: “We invested in smart ways to save energy, installed an energy fireplace in IKIA Alfa, high energy class electrical appliances, recycling bins in all residences, and a fast charging station for electric cars in the parking lot”.

Perfect for every type of traveller, Voula’s ecological houses are located a mere ten minutes from the centre of Volos, where you’ll find an array of restaurants, bars and clubs. If you’re more interested in basking in the tranquillity of the nearby mountains, you’re equally spoilt for choice – the houses are just 17 kilometres from the mountaintop villages of Pelion. Who needs dance music when you can reach the tiny village of Milies by steam train?

More cultural spots in the area include The Park of Anauros, which is home to modern sculpture created during a symposium of artists-sculptors in 1988. Additionally, The House with the Rose, which sits between the streets of Anthimou Gazi and Vlahava streets, also deserves to be viewed, given that is the former home of painter Chrysoula Zogia.

Characterised by Voula’s meticulous, eco-centric approach to design, Alpha, Epsilon, and Sigma each boast elegantly-designed modern interiors, private pools set in aromatic herb gardens, and an unobstructed sea view of the wide Pagasitikos Gulf. Here, it’s impossible not to feel intimately bound to the surrounding landscape. You may never want to leave, especially with Voula as your host.

You can check availability and learn more about IKIES 3 here. Happy days.

(Credit: Konstantina Tzakoniati)

(Credit: Konstantina Tzakoniati)

(Credit: Konstantina Tzakoniati)

(Credit: Konstantina Tzakoniati)

(Credit: Konstantina Tzakoniati)