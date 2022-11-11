Iggy Pop announces new studio album 'Every Loser'









If you thought Iggy Pop was slowing down, think again. The 75-year-old punk legend already has 18 studio albums to his name, but there is still more to come. That’s because Pop has just announced a new studio album, Every Loser.

The album announcement comes on the heels of Pop’s latest single, ‘Frenzy’. That single came with the announcement that Pop would sign to Gold Tooth Records, a smaller imprint of Atlantic. The album will be Pop’s first since 2019’s Free.

The new album is set to feature a rotating cast of alternative rock heavyweights, including Chad Smith, Duff McKagen, Dave Navarro, and the late Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins recorded his contributions before his untimely death in March of 2022.

“I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” Pop said. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids, and the music will beat the shit out of you.”

“Iggy Pop is a fucking icon,” Watt says in a statement. A true original. The guy invented the stage dive…. I still can’t believe he let me make a record with him. I am honoured. It doesn’t get cooler. This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go…. Turn it up and hold on….”

Check out the tracklist below.

Every Loser tracklisting:

1. ‘Frenzy’

2. ‘Strung Out Johnny’

3. ‘New Atlantis’

4. ‘Modern Day Rip Off’

5. ‘Morning Show’

6. ‘The News For Andy’

7. ‘Neo Punk’

8. ‘All The Way Down’

9. ‘Comments’

10. ‘My Animus Interlude’

11. ‘The Regency’

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.