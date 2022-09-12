Iggy Pop joins Catherine Graindorge for new EP ‘The Dictator’









Iggy Pop has teamed up with Belgian composer and instrumentalist Catherine Graindorge for a new EP titled The Dictator. In this mix of prose and profound tones, Pop and Graindorge combine to wade through the times with music.

As the press release explains, the EP will offer up “haunting string and electronic textures melding with Iggy’s baritone, cautionary tales.” These tales are apparent with the debut title single which sees Pop getting purring with poignance.

Speaking about the project, Graindorge explained that she was overjoyed when Pop played two of her tracks on his radio show. She then began to correspond with him. “Iggy said to send him a track,” Graindorge recalled. “I began to improvise, and came up with three pieces. We communicated and started to exchange ideas.”

The former Stooges frontman then added: “My contribution is to report, through words, the current threat and the longing for happiness and peace.” This is pertinently patent with the title that the duo have chosen.

With swells that could stir honey into tea through emotion alone, these anthems have a visceral emotive depth. Pop’s punk days may be behind him, but he has adapted to his baritone role of a purring poet like a man who was waiting for the shoe to fit all along.

You can check out the EP below.

