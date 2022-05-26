Idris Elba stars in the trailer for wild action thriller, 'Beast'









Usually, in an action thriller about a wild pursuit, it’s some sort of rabid monster or intense storm that the cast of main characters are running from. But in the brand new trailer for Beast, it is merely an African lion that stars Idris Elba and Sharlto Copley are running from.

To be fair to the Hollywood stars, however, this is no normal lion, with enough rage and dogged energy to chase the protagonist all the way across the savannah and still have time to run after the supporting characters too. In the new trailer, we see the lion go after Elba’s Dr Nate Samuels and his two daughters and their safari guide, played by Copley.

The story is a simple one, following a single father trying to reconnect with his two children after the tragic passing of their mother. Unfortunately for them, however, they get caught up in a game of cat and mouse with a wild lion rampaging around the local towns. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, the same filmmaker behind Adrift, Everest and The Deep, his brand new film will slot nicely into his survival-themed filmography.

Before Elba shows up in Beast, he’s joining up with the Mad Max: Fury Road director for Three Thousand Years of Longing, an epic fantasy romance in which he stars alongside Tilda Swinton as a stylish-looking djinn.

Currently showing at the Cannes Film Festival, the film is inspired by the AS Byatt novel The Djinn In The Nightingale’s Eye, telling the story of an academic (Swinton) who travels to Istanbul for a conference and encounters a djinn who offers her three wishes.

Likely to arrive before Miller’s Cannes flick, Beast hits UK cinemas on August 26th, with the trailer available to watch, below.