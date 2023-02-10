Idris Elba returns for ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ trailer









A new trailer has just been released for Luther: The Fallen Sun, a Netflix film adaptation of the popular BBC crime series Luther.

The movie acts as a stand-alone follow-up to the series, with Idris Elba reprising his role as the eponymous detective. The hugely successful original series ran for nine years, beginning in 2010. Netflix’s film adaptation will be screened in select cinemas on February 24th before airing on the streaming service from March 10th onwards.

According to Netflix: “In the epic continuation of the award-winning television saga, reimagined for film, a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath, who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.”

Tech-savvy killer David Robey is played by Andy Serkis, who will also be joined by Cynthia Erivo, Dermot Crowley, Jess Liaudin, Lauryn Ajufo, Natasha Patel and Henry Hereford. Luther creator Neil Cross has penned the screenplay, and Jamie Payne will be directing.

Elba has shared: “We have an incredible appetite to satisfy the audience that love Luther in its current form as a TV show, but also bring it into a new sphere with the film version. I don’t want to be controversial but people imagine me as Bond and that’s great, but I can’t wait for them to see me as Luther in this movie. Our ambition is to take it there.”

The actor, who is also producing the film, has wanted to adapt the series for the big screen for years. However, it has always been “a big challenge, economically.”

Cross said: “What we’ve been able to do – having delivered every episode of Luther on budgets which are comically small – is to have a wider canvas and a bigger budget to tell the kind of stories that we’ve always wanted to be able to tell.”