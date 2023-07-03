The iconic sound behind the T-Rex of ‘Jurassic Park’









The roar of the T-Rex in Steven Spielberg‘s Jurassic Park is quite possibly as iconic as the film itself. In fact, it’s probably synonymous with the legacy of the 1993 blockbuster masterpiece. If you ever wondered how such a fearsome sound was made, you’re in luck; the guttural growl that shook the cinema screens, cups of water, and audience’s hearts alike has now been deconstructed by its very engineer. The Academy Award-winning sound designer Gary Rydstrom recently revealed the fascinating process behind the creation of this monumental sound.

Rydstrom began by detailing how he designed the menacing footsteps of the T-Rex; he said: “For the sound of the T-Rex footstep, there are really mostly sonic booms. We wanted to get that just low frequency and nothing else, which turned out to be a really scary way to introduce the T-Rex”.

It’s an unforgettable moment; dozing in their safari cars, waiting for the power to come back on, the slightest rumble is introduced. As it gradually loudens, we realise something monstrous is approaching.

It’s a genius move from Spielberg to establish the danger not by vocals but by footsteps. For Rydstrom, it meant prioritising a different element of sound design, which in turn prompted him to find a particularly ingenious solution. “The first layer of the T-Rex isn’t a vocal,” the sound designer shared. “It’s really his feet. So this is sections of a redwood tree falling for the footsteps.”

Beyond the footsteps, Rydstrom also found inspiration from another animal for the T-Rex’s breathing sounds. Initially hoping this creature might provide a substantial base for the vocals, he found instead that it could serve a different part of the dinosaur’s sound. “I didn’t get much vocals from a whale that I liked, but their blowhole made good breathing for the T-Rex.”

Turning next to a fellow reptile, perhaps one of the closest things we have to actual dinosaurs today, an alligator was used as a significant component in the T-Rex’s terrifying roar. Rydstrom detailed: “So hear how it will be the low-frequency element of the final roar”.

However, the alligator wasn’t the only animal contributor. Perhaps joking about the obvious choice for a threatening roar, he admitted: “A lion I used for the final attack. I tried not to use this, but I had to. It’s just too good!”

However, the final touch to the T-Rex’s roar came from a very unobvious choice. Probably the most distinct part of the T-Rex’s cry is the high-pitched sound that cuts through. Rydstrom explained the unusual source for this part of the classic sound. “The key element is the high-frequency scream element, which is a baby elephant that we recorded,” he said. “The baby elephant came out and made this scream, and it only did this one”.

He reiterated how one singular sound provided the backbone for the T-Rex: “So every time the T-Rex screams in the first Jurassic Park, that baby elephant is part of the major roar.”

It’s a cacophony of noises, yet when forged together by a creatively brilliant craftsman like Rydstrom, it created one of the most memorable aural experiences in cinematic history. What’s so engaging about breakdowns like this is it shines a light on the unsung heroes, on the sheer level of research, work, trial and error that goes into shaping some of our favourite film moments.