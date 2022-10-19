The iconic actor with the most Oscar nominations









Over the years, many talented actors have made Oscar history by creating all sorts of records, but many more have been neglected as well. Due to the Academy’s failure to recognise countless talented pioneers of the cinematic medium, many film fans no longer consider the Academy to be an authority on film art.

While some of the finest actors, filmmakers and artists never got their due recognition from the Academy, it is hard to deny the talent of the stars who managed to nab multiple Oscars over the course of their illustrious careers. For a long time now, Katharine Hepburn has held the record for the most Oscar wins – with four Best Actress Awards to her name.

However, the legendary acting talent with the most number of Oscar nominations is none other than Meryl Streep. Regularly cited as one of the greatest living actors, Streep has scored a total of 21 nominations so far with three wins. She got her first nomination due to her incredible performance in Michael Cimino’s The Deer Hunter before winning her first Oscar for her work in Kramer vs. Kramer.

During a conversation with The Talks, Streep opened up about her experience with the industry and the fact that her children are also involved in the world of acting. She said: “I am proud that my daughters want to do this. But I am also frightened for them, too. Because when criticism comes your way as an actor they are not criticising your writing or your painting or your piece, they are criticising you!”

The actor added: “It is hard to put that away in a place where you are not hurt by it and that is my fear for them. But I would never say don’t do it, because I think it is a glorious profession and I am so thankful for everything it has let me express.”

Streep won her last Oscar for her performance in the 2011 biopic The Iron Lady, but Academy Award nominations have continued to pour in for the pioneering artist. She received her 21st Oscar nomination for her incredible portrayal of publisher Katharine Graham in Steven Spielberg’s 2017 political thriller The Post.

When asked whether she experiences any fear or nervousness before accepting roles, Streep responded: “You can’t do your job and be afraid. You can be afraid in a press conference, nervous, sweaty, but you can’t be afraid when you do your work because it doesn’t work that way.”

