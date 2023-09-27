The iconic actor Martin Scorsese called “essential”









One of the privileges of being a world-famous director is having the chance to work with some of the best talents in the industry, and that is an opportunity that Martin Scorsese has enjoyed throughout his illustrious career. Having made numerous masterpieces such as Taxi Driver, Raging Bull and Goodfellas, younger generations of actors still consider appearing in a Scorsese project to be among the highlights of their respective trajectories.

When we think about the great acting performances delivered in Martin Scorsese movies, Robert De Niro is the first name that pops into one’s mind. Ranging from his psychosis-inducing work in Taxi Driver to his unique treatment of Raging Bull’s complex psychological and moral tragedy, Scorsese always managed to bring out the best in De Niro. As a result, the two have collaborated with each other on more occasions than they can remember.

Although De Niro will always be among Scorsese’s favourites, there’s someone else whom Scorsese considers to be “essential” to his brand of cinema. That actor is none other than Leonardo DiCaprio, who started his creative partnership with the American auteur via his appearance in Gangs of New York. While the 2002 historical epic isn’t counted among Scorsese’s greatest achievements, DiCaprio went on to appear in other gems like The Departed and The Wolf of Wall Street.

In an article that Scorsese penned for Empire, the director expanded upon his admiration for DiCaprio’s talents: “A sense of truth. An ability to hold the screen. These are among the rare qualities that make Leo DiCaprio an essential actor… Leonardo and I have worked together on four pictures now. It’s been one of the great adventures of my career. He is absolutely essential to me, to all of us, and essential to the history of movies.”

The filmmaker added: “There’s an old phrase that certainly applies to Leo: The camera loves him. In other words, his presence before the camera magnetizes us instantly, draws us into a mystery, compels us to follow him… Of course, the camera loves a lot of faces, but there are very few actors who can work from that gift, who can take us deep into their own inner journey, which complements the greater journey of the film itself. You need talent, sensitivity, fortitude, and absolute fearlessness. Leo has it all.”

Even after all these years, Scorsese still holds DiCaprio in high regard since he asked the actor to star in his latest project. Titled Killers of the Flower Moon, the 2023 epic western will also be a reunion for Scorsese and De Niro, who will star alongside other prominent talents such as Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser.

