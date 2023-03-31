Iceage deliver a captivating live set at Leeds’ Belgrave Music Hall









Iceage - Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen, Leeds 4.5

Danish punks Iceage began their career in 2008 when they were still teenagers. In 2011, they released their raucous debut album, New Brigade, marking the start of an impressive tenure as one of contemporary alternative rock’s most spectacular yet criminally underrated bands. At their recent gig at Leeds’ Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen, fans waited eagerly for their cult heroes to grace them with a punk slap to the chops.

Before Iceage took to the stage, Yorkshire-based post-punk outfit LUMER performed an energetic set. Having previously supported the likes of The Murder Capital and Thee Oh Sees, LUMER are no strangers to opening for celebrated acts. If last night’s set is anything to go by, the quartet are certainly ones to watch.

Just after half-past nine, Iceage emerged on the stage, with frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt sauntering on with an effortless swagger, instantly captivating an eager audience. He situated himself close to the edge of the stage, moving his arms like a preacher as he sang the words to coveted tracks, beginning with the militaristic ‘On My Fingers’. Rønnenfelt commanded the crowd with ease as he sang the lines, “Take a good look here/ Marvel at this stunner of a being so profound/ He must be our saviour/ The second coming,” echoing his own position.

The band segued straight into ‘Hurrah’, one of their most anthemic cuts, which Rønnenfelt has previously described as about “warfare and the cruelty of man and the deep-rooted instinct to kill your neighbour.” The track’s intensity allowed the crowd to let loose, and bodies thrashed in time with Rønnenfelt’s cries of “‘Cause we can’t stop killing/ And we’ll never stop killing/ And we shouldn’t stop killing/ Hurrah.”

Iceage debuted three new tracks during the set, ‘Eden is on Earth’, ‘Life Time’ and ‘Ny Lala’, which were received by the crowd as if they were old favourites. However, ‘Pain Killer’ arguably received the best reception, with the band pummelling all of their energy into the singalong track, which remains one of the highlights of their discography.

Other standouts included ‘Thieves Like Us’ and ‘The Lord’s Favorite’, although the gig never harnessed a dull moment. Rønnenfelt has truly mastered the art of being a frontman, balancing involved crowd engagement with an air of mystery. Gig-goers at the front of the stage flung their hands out for him to grab, forming a concentrated mass, all desperate to sing Rønnenfelt’s words back to him.

After 14 songs, the band walked off stage, only to return for a two-song encore, contrary to the band’s previous setlists, which have ended on the phenomenal ‘Catch It’. Perhaps they were charmed by the energy of the Leeds crowd – regardless, they played two earlier cuts, ‘White Rune’ and ‘Ecstasy’, much to the audience’s delight.

The night ended at the nearby Wax Bar, where Iceage DJ’ed for fans, ensuring the inclusion of Yorkshire staples like ‘Babies’ by Pulp in their set. Iceage are an indomitable live band who deserve to fill even larger venues – they undoubtedly have the capacities to do so. A chance to see Iceage perform is certainly not one to be missed.