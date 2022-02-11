Ian McDonald, King Crimson and Foreigner co-founder, has died at 75









The multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald, known for founding prog-rock pioneers King Crimson and later the 1980s glam rock giants Foreigner, has died at the age of 75.

In 1968, McDonald became the third member of King Crimson after Robert Fripp and Michael and Peter Giles recognised his considerable talents across a range of instruments, adding an essential diversity to their progressive outlook.

McDonald left the band after their lauded and seminal debut In the Court of the Crimson King was released. However, he continued his journey in the music industry thereafter.

In 1976, McDonald went on to form the era-defining anthemic rock outfit Foreigner who heralded the glammed-up heavy rock style of the ‘80s. Once more, he played a range of instruments in the band lending them a unique arsenal to draw upon.

Once again, his input would largely define the band’s sound, but he would part ways shortly after their third album in 1980. He continued to work within the industry and made several guest appearances in the intervening years.

It has been revealed by his representatives that he “passed away peacefully on February 9th, 2022 in his home in New York City, surrounded by his family.” As of yet, no cause of death for the musician who was born in Osterley, England in 1946, has been announced.