Ian Fleming never wanted Sean Connery as James Bond









Due to its massive cultural impact, James Bond will always be regarded as one of the most iconic cinematic characters of all time. Having been portrayed by top stars such as Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton and Daniel Craig, the role has changed immeasurably over the years while retaining its magic. However, most fans still maintain that Sean Connery was their greatest Bond.

Recently, after Craig stepped away from the role following the release of No Time to Die, many fans have been asking for a change in the conceptualisation of Bond films. While some have claimed that they want to see a female Bond, others have pushed the producers to consider trans actors and non-binary artists.

During these conversations, many traditionalists have insisted that James Bond is a symbol of masculinity and that his image should be consistent with the previous portrayals of the secret agent. Interestingly, author Ian Fleming wasn’t so sure about the most famous James Bond rendition in the history of cinema.

In an interview with the New Yorker, Fleming once explained that he initially conceptualised Bond as an uninteresting individual who finds himself in remarkable situations. He said: “When I wrote the first one, in 1953. I wanted Bond to be an extremely dull, uninteresting man to whom things happened…”

The writer added: “One of the bibles of my youth was Birds of the West Indies, by James Bond, a well-known ornithologist, and when I was casting about for a name for my protagonist, I thought, My God, that’s the dullest name I’ve ever heard, so I appropriated it. Now the dullest name in the world has become an exciting one. Mrs. Bond once wrote me a letter thanking me for using it.”

When the idea of Connery starring as Bond was floated around during the production process of Terence Young’s Dr. No, Fleming voiced his objections. According to the writer, Connery did not fit his mental description of Bond. Fleming admitted: “He’s not what I envisioned of James Bond looks. I’m looking for Commander Bond and not an overgrown stunt man.”

However, he eventually changed his mind when he saw Connery in action and realised he was born for this role. After the film’s successful premiere, Fleming was so moved by Connery’s effort that he decided to incorporate elements of the actor’s life into Bond’s story.

