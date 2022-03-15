Ian Brown announces UK headline tour

Former Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown has announced his first headline tour in over ten years with a run of UK shows beginning in September.
The star had previously refused to play any gigs with Covid-19 restrictions in place owing to his views against the vaccine and incumbent restrictions in place to help save lives and curtail the spread of the virus.
This made Brown a very controversial figure during the pandemic period, and he drew condemnation from many. Now, he seems to have put that behind him and is keen to get back on the road.
He had been set to make a few rare festival appearances in the summer of 2020 but he was either removed from the bill by the organisers or refused to play with the necessary restrictions in place.
The solo tour is set to begin in Leeds at the O2 Academy on September 25th before concluding at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on October 7th.
The tickets for the tour will go on sale from 9:30am GMT this Friday (March 18th), pre-sale access is also set to go ahead from Wednesday.
You can check out the full tour dates below.
SEPTEMBER 2022
25 – Leeds, O2 Academy
26 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
27 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy
29 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
30 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
OCTOBER 2022
1 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall
3 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
4 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy
6 – Nottingham, Rock City
7 – London, O2 Academy Brixton