Ian Bairnson, Kate Bush’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ guitarist passes away









Ian Bairnson, the guitarist who played on Kate Bush’s 1978 hit ‘Wuthering Heights’, has passed away, aged 69.

The news was announced on social media by his wife, Leila, on April 8th. Sharing a photograph of them both on Instagram, she wrote: “It is with deep sadness and regret that I let you know that my loving husband Ian Bairnson has passed away on Friday 7th April.”

He continued: “Ian was the sweetest, kindest, loving husband I could ever have wished for and I take comfort that he is resting now up there in his very own piece of ‘Blue Blue Sky’.”

Leila then revealed that her husband had been in a protracted battle with dementia, continuing: “Although Ian has left us, his musical legacy stays with us and will continue to delight and brighten our lives, as it did his, forever.”

She concluded: “I would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Frimley Park Hospital, the managers and carers at Lynwood Care Home and our families and close friends for the love and support they have provided us during these challenging years of Ian’s long battle with dementia.”

As well as working alongside Kate Bush, Ian Bairnson was also once a part of The Alan Parsons Project and collaborated with other prominent names such as Paul McCartney, Mick Fleetwood and Sting.

